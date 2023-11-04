On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Trevor van Riemsdyk going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

