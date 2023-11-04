The Washington Capitals, including T.J. Oshie, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to wager on Oshie's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

T.J. Oshie vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Oshie has averaged 18:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Oshie has yet to score a goal this year through nine games played.

In one of nine games this season, Oshie has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of nine games this year, Oshie has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Oshie goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Oshie has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Oshie Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 4 1 Points 4 0 Goals 3 1 Assists 1

