For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Milano has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

