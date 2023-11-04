For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sonny Milano a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

  • Milano has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Milano has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

