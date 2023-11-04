The Washington Capitals, including Rasmus Sandin, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Prop bets for Sandin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin's plus-minus this season, in 22:10 per game on the ice, is -4.

Through nine games this year, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has not recorded a point through nine games this year.

Sandin has yet to post an assist through nine games this season.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Sandin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Sandin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 32 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 3 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

