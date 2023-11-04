Will Rasmus Sandin light the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Rasmus Sandin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Sandin stats and insights

Sandin is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Sandin has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 32 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

