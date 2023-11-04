The North Carolina Central Eagles (7-1) hit the road for a MEAC clash against the Norfolk State Spartans (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

North Carolina Central ranks 50th in total offense this year (368.6 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 368.6 yards allowed per game. Norfolk State is accumulating 22.4 points per contest on offense this season (81st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 27.8 points per contest (72nd-ranked) on defense.

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Norfolk State North Carolina Central 337.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.6 (53rd) 337.8 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (24th) 179.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.8 (54th) 158.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (54th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has compiled 1,200 yards on 49.7% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three scores.

X'Zavion Evans has rushed 80 times for 368 yards.

Kevon King has totaled 270 yards on 60 carries with three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has hauled in 311 receiving yards on 19 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Aaron Moore has put up a 172-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 12 targets.

Tavian Morris has racked up 150 reciving yards (18.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,301 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 403 yards (50.4 ypg) on 72 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 108 times for 507 yards (63.4 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 20 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith's leads his squad with 368 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quentin McCall has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 32.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Joaquin Davis has been the target of 25 passes and racked up 23 receptions for 241 yards, an average of 30.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

