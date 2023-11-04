Will Matthew Phillips Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 4?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Matthew Phillips going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Phillips stats and insights
- Phillips has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- Phillips has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
