Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Liberty Flames (8-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Bulldogs will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-16.5)
|58.5
|-900
|+575
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Liberty (-16.5)
|58.5
|-850
|+570
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Missouri vs Georgia
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- South Alabama vs Troy
- UCF vs Cincinnati
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Penn State vs Maryland
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- TCU vs Texas Tech
Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Liberty has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- Louisiana Tech has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.