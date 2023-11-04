The Washington Capitals, with John Carlson, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Considering a bet on Carlson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

John Carlson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 25:42 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of nine games this season.

Carlson has registered a point in a game six times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Carlson has an assist in five of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Carlson's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

There is a 61.7% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 32 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

