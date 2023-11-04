Will John Carlson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 4?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is John Carlson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will John Carlson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlson stats and insights
- Carlson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Carlson's shooting percentage is 5%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
