Our projection model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will beat the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Trice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Iowa State vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (+2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Iowa State 28, Kansas 27

Week 10 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cyclones have beaten the spread four times in seven games.

Iowa State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, three of the Cyclones' seven games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 9.9 higher than the average total in Iowa State games this season.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

The Jayhawks have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Jayhawks have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

Kansas has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Jayhawks' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for Kansas this year is 6.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Cyclones vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.9 19.8 26 17.5 21.8 22 Kansas 35.8 28.1 41.8 24.4 25.7 34.3

