In the game between the Maine Black Bears and Hampton Pirates on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Black Bears to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Hampton vs. Maine Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-2.5) 56.8 Maine 30, Hampton 27

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

Pirates games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

The Black Bears have seen four of its six games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Black Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 22.1 30.4 29.5 28 16.2 32.4 Hampton 23.8 34 19.8 33 20.5 37.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.