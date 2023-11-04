The Washington Capitals, with Dylan Strome, are in action Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Capitals-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dylan Strome vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Strome has averaged 17:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Strome has scored a goal in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Strome has registered a point in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Strome has yet to post an assist through nine games this year.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 4 6 Points 4 6 Goals 0 0 Assists 4

