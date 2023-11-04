Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Blue Jackets on November 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Alexander Ovechkin, Ivan Provorov and others are available when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) and plays an average of 20:08 per game.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|14
John Carlson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
John Carlson is another of Washington's top contributors through nine games, with one goal and six assists.
Carlson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Dylan Strome has six total points for Washington, with six goals and zero assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 25
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 10 games for Columbus add up to eight total points on the season.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Boone Jenner has racked up seven total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
