Capitals vs. Blue Jackets November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Among the best players to keep an eye on when the Washington Capitals meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at Capital One Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-145)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,MNMT
Capitals Players to Watch
- Ovechkin is one of Washington's leading contributors with eight points. He has scored two goals and picked up six assists this season.
- John Carlson is another important player for Washington, with seven points (0.8 per game) -- scoring one goal and adding six assists.
- Dylan Strome has scored six goals in nine games for Washington.
- Charlie Lindgren's record is 0-1-0. He has given up four goals (4 goals against average) and recorded 31 saves.
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 10 games give him eight points on the season.
- Boone Jenner's seven points this season, including five goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.
- This season, Zachary Werenski has one goal and five assists, for a season point total of six.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, giving up nine goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiling 106 saves with a .922% save percentage (15th in the league).
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|30th
|1.89
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|23rd
|21st
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|19th
|21st
|29.8
|Shots
|32
|14th
|10th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|22nd
|29th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|24th
|18th
|76.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.29%
|9th
