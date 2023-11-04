The Washington Capitals (4-4-1) are the favorites at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) on Saturday, November 4. The Capitals are -145 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+120) in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Columbus and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in four of nine games this season.

The Capitals have won 66.7% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (2-1).

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in eight games this season, with four upset wins (50.0%).

Washington has had moneyline odds set at -145 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Columbus has six games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 4-2 in those contests.

