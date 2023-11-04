Coming off a defeat last time out, the Washington Capitals will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Capitals rank 31st in the NHL with 17 goals scored (1.9 per game).

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 9 2 6 8 5 3 0% John Carlson 9 1 6 7 15 9 - Dylan Strome 9 6 0 6 4 5 56.6% Evgeny Kuznetsov 9 1 4 5 11 4 43.4% Tom Wilson 9 2 3 5 7 12 57.1%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 32 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.

With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.9 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 25 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players