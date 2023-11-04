How to Watch the Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Washington Capitals will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT to see the match unfold as the Blue Jackets attempt to knock off the Capitals.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have given up 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Capitals rank 31st in the NHL with 17 goals scored (1.9 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 29 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 1.9 goals per game (17 total) over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|9
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|9
|1
|6
|7
|15
|9
|-
|Dylan Strome
|9
|6
|0
|6
|4
|5
|56.6%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|9
|1
|4
|5
|11
|4
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|9
|2
|3
|5
|7
|12
|57.1%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 32 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 19th in the NHL.
- With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 2.9 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 25 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|10
|0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|10
|5
|2
|7
|4
|7
|59.1%
|Zachary Werenski
|8
|1
|5
|6
|1
|3
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|9
|2
|4
|6
|3
|9
|28.6%
|Adam Fantilli
|10
|2
|4
|6
|1
|5
|44.4%
