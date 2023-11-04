Going into a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2), the Washington Capitals (4-4-1) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 at Capital One Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 29th-ranked goal differential at -12.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 27 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Columbus allows 3.2 goals per game (32 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.