On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Anthony Mantha going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

Mantha has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Mantha has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 32 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

