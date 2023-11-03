The Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jimmy Butler, Jordan Poole and others in this contest.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

BSSUN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -123) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +118)

The 9.5-point total set for Tyus Jones on Friday is 4.2 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones' year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Jones has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: +118) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Friday's points prop for Poole is 18.5. That's 0.2 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of three is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Poole has picked up three assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tyler Herro has recorded 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (3.5).

Herro's 3.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +118)

Butler is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 3.0 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He has averaged nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

