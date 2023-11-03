The Miami Heat (1-4) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs on BSSUN and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot 48.5% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 48.2% the Heat's opponents shot last season.

Washington put together a 23-19 straight up record in games it shot above 48.2% from the field.

The Heat ranked 20th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Wizards ranked 23rd.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were only 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allowed.

Washington put together a 28-24 record last season in games it scored more than 109.8 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Wizards scored 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than on the road (112.1).

In 2022-23, the Wizards gave up 0.5 more points per game at home (114.6) than on the road (114.1).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards drained fewer treys away (10.3 per game) than at home (12.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (37%) too.

Wizards Injuries