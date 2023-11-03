The Washington Wizards (1-3) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Miami Heat (1-4) on Friday, November 3 at Kaseya Center, with the opening tip at 8:00 PM ET.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Ankle 8 8 0

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kevin Love: Questionable (Undisclosed), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee)

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MNMT

