At Kaseya Center on Friday, November 3, 2023, the Miami Heat (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Wizards (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSUN and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

BSSUN and MNMT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Wizards vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in NBA) and conceded 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards had a -99 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.2 points per game. They put up 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league and allowed 114.4 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

The two teams combined to score 222.7 points per game last season, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 224.2 points per contest last year, 2.3 fewer points than the total for this game.

Miami went 30-52-0 ATS last season.

Washington won 39 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.

Wizards and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +50000 +25000 - Heat +3500 +1300 -

