Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Waynesboro County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Waynesboro County, Virginia. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waynesboro County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Fishburne Military School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waynesboro High School at Staunton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Staunton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.