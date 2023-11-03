If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Washington County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Other Games in Virginia This Week

    • Washington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Holston High School at Chilhowie High School

    • Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Chilhowie, VA
    • Conference: Hogoheegee
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Abingdon High School at Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Jonesville, VA
    • Conference: Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

