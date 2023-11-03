Tyus Jones and his Washington Wizards teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones had six points in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-121 loss against the Hawks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-132)

Over 9.5 (-132) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Over 2.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+104)

Over 6.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 109.8 points per game last season made the Heat the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Heat conceded 41.9 rebounds on average last season, sixth in the NBA.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.6.

Allowing 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Tyus Jones vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 28 11 4 5 1 0 0 12/5/2022 36 28 5 10 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.