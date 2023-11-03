Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Tazewell County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Graham High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Richlands, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tazewell High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
