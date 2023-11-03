The Syracuse Orange (4-4) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Boston College Eagles (5-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Syracuse vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Boston College has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.