As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (six matches), No. 137-ranked Terence Atmane and No. 262 Evgeny Donskoy will be squaring off at Arena Sofia in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Sofia Open Info

Tournament: Sofia Open

Sofia Open Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: November 4

November 4 TV:

Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Sofia Open?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Terence Atmane vs. Evgeny Donskoy Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:00 AM ET Atmane (-350) Donskoy (+250) Yanaki Milev vs. Nerman Fatic Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:20 AM ET Fatic (-275) Milev (+200) Vitaliy Sachko vs. Altug Celikbilek Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:40 AM ET Sachko (-200) Celikbilek (+150) Lorenzo Giustino vs. Illya Marchenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Marchenko (-400) Giustino (+270) Ergi Kirkin vs. Francesco Passaro Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:30 AM ET Passaro (-350) Kirkin (+230) Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Alexander Erler Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 AM ET Huesler (-500) Erler (+320)

