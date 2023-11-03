Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smyth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Smyth County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Smyth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Holston High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion Senior High School at Virginia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bristol, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Saltville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
