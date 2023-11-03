Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Shenandoah County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Central High School - Woodstock at Strasburg High School