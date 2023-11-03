Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Salem County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Salem County, Virginia? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Salem County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Glenvar High School at Carroll County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hillsville, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Blacksburg, VA
- Conference: River Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
