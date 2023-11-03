There is high school football competition in Rockingham County, Virginia this week, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Rockingham County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Harrisonburg High School at Broadway High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Broadway, VA

Broadway, VA Conference: Valley

Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Spotswood High School at Turner Ashby High School