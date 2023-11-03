Root for your favorite local high school football team in Prince William County, Virginia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Prince William County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Potomac Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Dumfries, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Patriot High School at Battlefield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Haymarket, VA
    • Conference: Cedar Run
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gar-Field High School at Woodbridge Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Park High School at C.D. Hylton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Freedom High School - Woodbridge

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Woodbridge, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brentsville District High School at Kettle Run High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Nokesville, VA
    • Conference: Northwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

