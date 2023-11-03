Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Churchland High School at Manor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- Conference: Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.