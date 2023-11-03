In Pittsylvania County, Virginia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Pittsylvania County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Gretna High School at William Campbell High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on November 3

6:45 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gladys, VA

Gladys, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

Altavista High School at Chatham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chatham, VA

Chatham, VA Conference: Dogwood

Dogwood How to Stream: Watch Here

George Washington High School at Tunstall High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Dry Fork, VA

Dry Fork, VA Conference: Piedmont

Piedmont How to Stream: Watch Here

Dan River High School at Appomattox County High School