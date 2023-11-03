Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Norfolk County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Norfolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Lake Taylor High School at Norview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Maury High School at Granby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA Conference: Eastern

Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Norfolk Academy at Norfolk Christian High School