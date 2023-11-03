Jordan Poole's Washington Wizards take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 130-121 loss to the Hawks (his last action) Poole posted 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Poole's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-120)

Over 18.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last year, second in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.9 per game.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last season, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 30 9 2 2 1 0 0 10/27/2022 21 11 1 7 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.