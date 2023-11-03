Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Fauquier County, Virginia this week, we've got what you need here.
Fauquier County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Meridian High School at Fauquier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Warrenton, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
