Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Botetourt County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Botetourt County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Botetourt County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Patrick County High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lord Botetourt High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
