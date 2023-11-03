Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Bedford County, Virginia and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Bedford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Amherst County High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Bedford, VA
- Conference: Seminole
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Fleming High School at Staunton River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Moneta, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
