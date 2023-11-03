Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Alexandria County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Alexandria City High School at Fairfax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fairfax, VA

Fairfax, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Mount Vernon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Potomac High School at South County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lorton, VA

Lorton, VA Conference: District 4

District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

John R Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Alexandria, VA

Alexandria, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

