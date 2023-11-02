Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 10 of the 2023 college football season includes seven games involving Sun Belt teams. Our computer model likes Troy (-4.5) against South Alabama and betting the over/under in the Georgia Southern vs. Texas State matchup as best bets or parlay options.
Best Week 10 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Troy -4.5 vs. South Alabama
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 9.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 2
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Coastal Carolina -1 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 5.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Marshall +3.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 1.3 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 10 Sun Belt Total Bets
Under 70.5 - Georgia Southern vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats
- Projected Total: 59.5 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Over 55.5 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 56.5 - UL Monroe vs. Southern Miss
- Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks at Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Projected Total: 59.4 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 4
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 10 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|8-0 (5-0 Sun Belt)
|32.1 / 20.3
|407.8 / 337.6
|Georgia Southern
|6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt)
|33.8 / 24.6
|449.4 / 382.8
|Troy
|6-2 (3-1 Sun Belt)
|27.1 / 16.9
|441.6 / 301.0
|Georgia State
|6-2 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|30.4 / 25.5
|415.1 / 401.5
|Coastal Carolina
|5-3 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|30.3 / 20.6
|444.8 / 386.1
|Old Dominion
|4-4 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|24.5 / 26.0
|365.6 / 383.4
|Appalachian State
|4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|34.4 / 30.9
|459.0 / 421.5
|Louisiana
|5-3 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|32.9 / 26.9
|415.9 / 382.0
|Texas State
|5-3 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|35.1 / 28.8
|472.1 / 410.9
|Arkansas State
|4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|23.0 / 33.8
|373.3 / 455.4
|South Alabama
|4-4 (2-2 Sun Belt)
|33.5 / 21.1
|454.3 / 316.9
|Marshall
|4-4 (1-3 Sun Belt)
|24.6 / 28.1
|372.1 / 381.8
|UL Monroe
|2-6 (0-5 Sun Belt)
|20.4 / 32.9
|348.5 / 450.3
|Southern Miss
|1-7 (0-5 Sun Belt)
|22.9 / 39.4
|359.1 / 436.4
