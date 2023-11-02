Virginia Beach County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Landstown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

First Colonial High School at Kempsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Floyd E. Kellam High School at Frank W. Cox High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocean Lakes High School at Tallwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Princess Anne High School at Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2

7:00 PM ET on November 2 Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA Conference: Beach

Beach How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Fishburne Military School at Catholic High School