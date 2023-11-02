T.J. Oshie will be on the ice when the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders meet on Thursday at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Oshie against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

T.J. Oshie vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie's plus-minus this season, in 18:21 per game on the ice, is -4.

Oshie has yet to score a goal this season through eight games played.

In one of eight games this year, Oshie has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of eight games this year, Oshie has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Oshie hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Oshie has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Oshie Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 1 Points 3 0 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.