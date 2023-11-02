Rasmus Sandin Game Preview: Capitals vs. Islanders - November 2
Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Capital One Arena. Considering a wager on Sandin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Rasmus Sandin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Sandin Season Stats Insights
- Sandin has averaged 22:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).
- Through eight games this season, Sandin has yet to score a goal.
- Through eight games this year, Sandin has not recorded a point.
- Through eight games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.
- The implied probability is 39.2% that Sandin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sandin Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|8
|Games
|5
|0
|Points
|5
|0
|Goals
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
