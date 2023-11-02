Rasmus Sandin and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Capital One Arena. Considering a wager on Sandin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Sandin Season Stats Insights

Sandin has averaged 22:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Through eight games this season, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Through eight games this year, Sandin has not recorded a point.

Through eight games this year, Sandin has not recorded an assist.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Sandin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Sandin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sandin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 5 0 Points 5 0 Goals 1 0 Assists 4

