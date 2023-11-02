NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In a Thursday NHL schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests, the Los Angeles Kings versus the Ottawa Senators is a game to watch.
Coverage of all the NHL action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSFL,BSDETX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Washington Capitals
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,MSGSN,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,MSG,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Los Angeles Kings at Ottawa Senators
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSOH,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,Hulu (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MSGSN2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Winnipeg Jets at Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Arizona Coyotes
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)
