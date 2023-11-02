Capitals vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The New York Islanders (4-2-2) go on the road against the Washington Capitals (4-3-1, winners of three straight) at Capital One Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Islanders 3, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Capitals Splits and Trends
- The Capitals have a 2-1-3 record in overtime games this season and a 4-3-1 overall record.
- This season the Capitals scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Washington has five points (2-0-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- So far this season, the Capitals have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.
- Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 2-2-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|25th
|2.63
|Goals Scored
|2.13
|28th
|9th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|21st
|8th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.5
|24th
|29th
|35.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|18th
|19th
|16%
|Power Play %
|12%
|27th
|15th
|79.31%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|21st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.