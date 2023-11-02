Dylan Strome and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Thinking about a bet on Strome in the Capitals-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:56 per game on the ice, is +4.

In Strome's eight games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In four of eight games this year, Strome has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this season through eight games.

Strome has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Strome going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 6 Points 4 6 Goals 3 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.