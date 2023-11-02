Noah Dobson and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Ovechkin's eight points are important for Washington. He has two goals and six assists in eight games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 5

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

John Carlson has racked up seven points this season, with one goal and six assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 0 1 1 3

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dylan Strome is a crucial contributor on offense for Washington with six goals and zero assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 29 1 0 1 1 vs. Wild Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 2 0 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Canadiens Oct. 21 2 0 2 5

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has scored nine points in eight games (three goals and six assists).

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 0 2 2 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Kyle Palmieri has three goals and four assists to total seven points (0.9 per game).

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

